Greg's Opinion Greg's big blog of whatnot

I'm still recuperating from a final week of more manual labor than I should be doing at my age. But I've also got the unofficial canvass of Harris County returns on my hand. Of immediate interest, I'm proud to see the efforts of Team Wu pay off to the tune of 57.9%. That's on par with the results Scott Hochberg got in the old HD137 (and the current one is drawn to perform very similarly to that one). Even better, we outperformed all other Dems on the ballot in our district - in terms of total votes and percentage. Last time around, I believe Garcia and Ryan did better in each of those columns than we did.

District 137 D D% R R% TV ------------------------------------------------------ Gov 6,899 (55.3%) 5,306 (42.5%) 12,472 Lt. Gov 6,815 (54.9%) 5,161 (41.6%) 12,410 Comptroller 6,626 (53.8%) 5,203 (42.3%) 12,311 Attorney General 6,683 (54.0%) 5,251 (42.4%) 12,386 Land Commish 6,243 (50.6%) 5,565 (45.1%) 12,342 Ag Commish 6,300 (51.4%) 5,362 (43.8%) 12,250 RR Commish 6,340 (51.6%) 5,343 (43.5%) 12,278 SCOTX-CJ 6,451 (52.5%) 5,466 (44.5%) 12,278 14th COA - CJ 6,593 (54.5%) 5,505 (45.5%) 12,098 1st COA - CJ 6,622 (54.7%) 5,480 (45.3%) 12,102 State Rep 7,147 (57.9%) 5,203 (42.1%) 12,350 ------------------------------------------------------ Dist. Attorney 6,779 (55.6%) 5,420 (44.4%) 12,199 Dist. Clerk 6,449 (53.5%) 5,597 (46.5%) 12,046 County Clerk 6,576 (54.4%) 5,503 (45.6%) 12,079 County Treasurer 6,502 (53.6%) 5,628 (46.4%) 12,130 BOE - Kerner 6,707 (55.7%) 5,325 (44.3%) 12,032 BOE - Noriega 6,721 (55.7%) 5,343 (44.3%) 12,064

Eventually, I'll check a few other curiosities in other districts. And the neighborhood analysis and maps will follow at some point.

