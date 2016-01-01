Greg's Opinion Greg's big blog of whatnot

The end of the year means new Census data being released. I'm saving most of my work until the Citizen Voting Age data is out, but here are the top lines for total population in Harris County, with previous ACS updates included to show the gradual change over time:

Tot. Pop. '10 (%) | Tot. Pop. '11 (%) | Tot. Pop. '12 (%) | Tot. Pop. '13 (%) ----------------------------|-------------------|-------------------|------------------ TOTAL 4,092,459 | 4,025,409 | 4,101,752 | 4,182,285 ----------------------------|-------------------|-------------------|------------------ Anglo 1,349,646 (33.0%) | 1,353,868 (33.6%) | 1,354,869 (33.0%) | 1,361,568 (32.6%) Hispanic 1,671,540 (40.8%) | 1,621,065 (40.3%) | 1,671,262 (40.7%) | 1,717,940 (41.1%) Afr.-Am. 754,258 (18.4%) | 747,398 (18.6%) | 775,085 (18.9%) | 774,120 (18.5%) Asian 249,853 (6.1%) | 246,924 (6.1%) | 257,467 (6.3%) | 262,251 (6.3%) Other 67,162 (1.6%) | 56,154 (1.4%) | 43,069 (1.1%) | 66,406 (1.6%)

On a technical note, this is all based on the 5-yr dataset, which is the only dataset that provides CVAP details at the block group level. The one-year data at the county level, however, shows a more current snapshot of the county:

5-yr ACS 1-yr ACS ---------------------------------------------- 4,182,285 4,336,853 ---------------------------------------------- Anglo 1,361,568 (32.6%) 1,376,670 (31.7%) Hisp 1,717,940 (41.1%) 1,803,547 (41.6%) AfrAm 774,120 (18.5%) 798,658 (18.4%) Asian 262,251 ( 6.3%) 276,803 ( 6.4%) Other 66,406 ( 1.6%) 81,175 ( 1.9%)

I asked some people smarter than me about how the five year set was calculated. I figured they may weight more recent years or do something fancy. Turns out, there's no magic to it at all. Everything is weighted the same. What this means is that the "Pulaski Effect" leads to the 2012 and 2013 5-yr data sets closely tracking with the full 2010 Census data. That's due to the aggregate of yearly data in, say, the 2008-2012 data set averaging somewhere toward the middle of that range - which is precisely 2010. I trust that everyone in the world was as curious as I was about that.

Again, CVAP data and mapping to happen as soon as the Census puts numbers online.

