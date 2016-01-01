Greg's Opinion Greg's big blog of whatnot

One more legislative session is out of the way. One thing that definitely feels overdue is the need for an actual vacation. So, no sooner than I get my stuff moved back into a new place in Houston, I'll be packing up for a few days in the Twin Cities of Minnesota (a poor man's DFW, if you will). Most of time is penciled in for the St. Paul side of things, although Mall of America is an obligatory stop and I've noticed a timely Twins-Tigers series going on while I'm in town. The main draw for me is a visit to Woodland Hills Church in St. Paul. But I'm spending a lot of my free time listing other possible things to do, see, eat, or experience. If you know of anything worthwhile to do in either Minneapolis of St. Paul, feel free to let me know.

Related Posts: