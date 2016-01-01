Greg's Opinion Greg's big blog of whatnot

Long days in the Lege managed to kill off a lot of my normal reading time. If you'd like, I can provide countless hours of very abnormal committee hearing notes that have occupied much of that time. But for the summer ahead, there are a few items on the reading list to make up for lost time. And you should know that the sole purpose of posting this is to shame myself into actually reading these for fear that someone will ask me about them (what with all the dinner parties I attend).

» Red Tape: Its Origins, Uses, and Abuses

by Herbert Kaufman

I actually forgot I ordered this since I pre-ordered it several months prior to release. Which is remarkable since the book is a reprint of a 1977 book.

As far as subject matter goes, the book keeps me planted pretty close to the Political Science/Public Administration realm. Which is just as well since I've got two partially-read college texts on the subject to mow through over the next 18 months. I've put off buying James Q. Wilson's "Bureaucracy" to fill this need for reading material. So I'm hoping that it absolves me of the need to buy more lit in this genre when it's all said and done.

» Ecstatic Nation: Confidence, Crisis, and Compromise, 1848-1877

by Brenda Wineapple

I wish there was some majestical reason I could give for picking this book out of the herd, but the reality is that it came with a $3.79 price tag that went very well with my itch to read more about Reconstruction-era history.

Related Posts: