Greg's Opinion Greg's big blog of whatnot

A minor tidbit of legislative work to share from the past five months:

Legislative Director typically entails reading a fair amount of legislation. That's about as exciting as it sounds. And even more mundane is that a good deal of legislation is "bracketed" so that it only applies to certain counties, cities, school districts, etc.... After a while, you pick up a lot of the easy-to-guess brackets, like Harris County being "a county of over 4 million." But some locations require more creativity. And when you factor in a fight over a pet project, the added spite makes that creativity a bit more comical.

With that, I offer my favorite bracket of all time - offered as an amendment to an amendment by Rep. Jason Isaac (R - Hays County) after taking offense to Rep. Matt Rinaldi (R - NW Dallas County) arguing against an economic incentive fund. The solution: don't allow it to be used in the bulk of Rinaldi's legislative district:

Amend amendment by Rinaldi to CSHB 1 (page 43, prefiled amendments packet) by adding the following appropriately numbered item and renumbering subsequent items accordingly: (_) None of the funds appropriated above to Strategies C.1.1, Economic Development; and C.1.2, Tourism can be used for projects located in a city with a population under 750,000 people according to the 2010 census and located within a 5 mile radius of an international airport with three active flight towers.

It was the first time I've seen a bracket definition incorporate either a radius or airport flight towers. And in fairness to Rep. Isaac, he did seem to leave a good portion of HD115 eligible for economic development funds (blue blob = HD115; yellow line = 5 mile radius from DFW Airport):

