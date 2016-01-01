Greg's Opinion Greg's big blog of whatnot

I figured it was inevitable that little Elsie would run across a deer while we were living in Austin. And this technically is her second encounter with suburban-dwelling deer. The first time involved the family of deer running away anytime Elsie got withing 50 feet. This is from May 31st - and we finally had some interaction between the animals.

I like to think that Elsie saved the neighborhood from this (and two other) deer this day. But that would involve putting up statues in Elsie's honor - 14-inch high statues. And people would just trip all over those.

Related Posts: