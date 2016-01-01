Greg's Opinion Greg's big blog of whatnot

I'm long overdue for catching up on the City of Houston campaign season. My plan was to take a deeper dive into the subject after my vacation in a few weeks. But it's worth pointing out that both city council members representing SW Houston will have primary challenges this election. Today's entry happened with District J, with Sharpstown Civic Association President Jim Bigham jumping into the race against incumbent, Mike Laster. Prior to that, District F incumbent Richard Nguyen drew an opponent in physician Steve Le.

Together with an open (and crowded) Mayor's race, it should be interesting to watch. For whatever it matters or proves to be worth, here's my post showing the partisan inclination of City Council voting districts.

Related Posts: