Greg's Opinion Greg's big blog of whatnot

I picked a heck of a week-plus to get my stuff (and dog, and myself) moved back to Houston. Let's see:

- KHOU polled Houstonians on their preference for Mayor. Looking forward to seeing what this "Don't Know" dude's position is on fixing potholes.

- Yet another senseless hate crime is carried out in a way that is too maddeningly common. As a result, the confederate flag falls - in southern state capitols, Amazon, and Bo & Luke's car. Never underestimate what a confused 21-yr old hillbilly can accomplish in this world.

- Obamacare survives another challenge with the Supreme Court. The Bush-appointed/conservatives-celebrated Chief Justice wrote the opinion on why. Some heads exploded. Scalia among them.

- Greece somehow managed to knock my brokerage account down a couple of percentage points in one day. Good thing I was too busy schlepping boxes to check in and join in on the panic.

- We finally get an answer to what happens when investigators find heretofore unreleased records from Hillary Clinton. And unless references to hanging up fax lines is code for "let the embassy burn," wingnuts are sure to be disappointed.

- Oh, and gays can marry.

On the plus side, I've managed to successfully install cable and internet in my apartment, the dog is confused by her new surroundings, the office gets a remodel this week, and I still need to plan a vacation agenda down to the nanosecond.

Topical commentary should pick back up from here on out.

Related Posts: