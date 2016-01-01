Greg's Opinion Greg's big blog of whatnot

UPDATE (Thursday afternoon) - Updates made after the first large batch are italicized below. Carroll Robinson leads the way for updates.

UPDATE (midnight) - Kudos to the city staff who got the page updated in good time. Updates below are from the reports listed around midnight on the 15th. Obviously, some are still missing.

A note on methodology: I broke out the amounts "raised" into three distinct categories: the relatively true "raised" total from page three of the reports, the in-kind total from page three, and the loans reported on page three. Totals for expenditures and cash on hand are taken from page two of the reports. Most campaigns are likely to publicize their grand total of funds raised. My intent is to highlight the amounts raised in new, hard cash as well as the cash on hand. For now, just the totals - I'll update the missing as I get to them. Commentary and a little bit of research to follow in the days ahead.

Here's the running total as they come in. As Kuff notes, the city's system isn't prepared for the new format of the report. So if I'm lagging, here's the page where the reports are supposed to be loaded.

The new system is designed to clarify what expenses are really in-kind contributions. For the uninitiated, these kind of items have typically been things like a poll or opposition research package provided by an organization or major donor (which has some value and has varying degrees of actual value). They've also been abused by candidates listing yard signs as a set dollar value in-kind contribution (which is generally bull-honkus). For better or worse, the distinction looks like it is designed to provide some honest-er accounting.

Given the time of year, Cash on Hand is the amount to pay the most attention to. You may or may not be able to puff up numbers elsewhere in the report, but the amount of money you have in the bank to drop on an opponent's head going into the Labor Day campaign launchpad is harder to massage. Although, there's not much accountability for just making up a number there.

Anyway, numbers to come as they're posted or if candidates post some Page 2s online. In that case (like that of Chris Brown's below), the in-kind column is noted with a placeholder (#).

Mayor Raised In-Kind Loan Spent On Hand --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Chris Bell 366,770 14,897 0 204,868 190,034 Stephen Costello 1,476,757 15,475 90,000 496,668 1,314,202 Adrian Garcia 1,441,792 64,982 0 122,699 1,321,625 Ben Hall 948,630* # 850,000 136,454 812,175 Bill King 721,250 34,042 500,000 680,685 544,498 Marty McVey 43,927 16,270 1,075,000 129,185 1,071,585 Demetria Smith NA Sylvester Turner 747,793 15,298 0 601,853 1,160,813 * - Ben Hall's campaign didn't break out their in-kind expnses on their report. Controller Raised In-Kind Loan Spent On Hand --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Jew Don Boney NA Chris Brown 267,750 3,547 0 22,032 222,858 Bill Frazer 128,097 1,009 32,500 120,956 53,973 Dwight Jefferson 8,653 2,943 1,860 9,255 * Carroll Robinson 46,170 3,908 0 33,973 5,033 * - Jefferson's campaign didn't have Page Two details At Large #1 Raised In-Kind Loan Spent On Hand --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trebor Gordon NA Griff Griffin NA Lane Lewis 102,473 2,296 100 19,082 62,839 Tom McCasland 128,241 13,742 0 30,199 98,041 Chris Oliver 27,585 10,000 0 3,913 23,671 Jenifer Pool NA At Large #2 Raised In-Kind Loan Spent On Hand --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Andrew Burks NA Moe Rivera 992 130 0 303 ? David Robinson (i) NA At Large #3 Raised In-Kind Loan Spent On Hand --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Brad Batteau NA Atlas Kerr NA Michael Kubosh (i) 63,205 0 0 23,322 44,745 John C.B. LaRue 650 1,525 0 537 218 Joseph McElligott NA Doug Peterson 4,250 505 0 104 4,120 At Large #4 Raised In-Kind Loan Spent On Hand --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Larry Blackmon NA Amanda Edwards 157,084 8,874 500 29,300 118,185 Jonathan Hansen 950 300 6,663 1,613 0 Roy Morales 16,300 500 0 451 16,348 Matt Murphy 3,990 0 10,332 14,195 330 Laurie Robinson 28,623 14,420 12,000 16,736 26,719 At Large #5 Raised In-Kind Loan Spent On Hand --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Jack Christie (i) 124,350 0 0 28,148 100,281 Durrel Douglas NA Philippe Nassif NA Charles Tahir 0 District A Raised In-Kind Loan Spent On Hand --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Brenda Stardig (i) 85,075 0 0 31,833 113,897 District B Raised In-Kind Loan Spent On Hand --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Jerry Davis (i) 96,430 0 0 28,687 161,587 District C Raised In-Kind Loan Spent On Hand --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ellen Cohen (i) 131,450 0 0 24,479 167,474 Jason Hochman 0 0 0 0 0 District D Raised In-Kind Loan Spent On Hand --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dwight Boykins (i) 86,050 0 0 34,760 59,481 District E Raised In-Kind Loan Spent On Hand --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dave Martin (i) 72,900 0 0 14,045 94,758 District F Raised In-Kind Loan Spent On Hand --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Steve Le NA Richard Nguyen (i) 77,095 1,352 0 16,457 73,347 District G Raised In-Kind Loan Spent On Hand --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sandie Mullins Moger 15,920 1,550 0 8,035 8,617 Greg Travis 16,635 0 41,000 29,773 34,395 District H Raised In-Kind Loan Spent On Hand --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Roland Chavez 48,669 5,235 5,100 5,573 48,415 Karla Cisneros 30,095 5,272 0 13,956 24,647 Jason Cisneroz 33,000 2,174 0 14,611 18,738 Abel Davila 6,500 0 0 9,046 17,453 District I Raised In-Kind Loan Spent On Hand --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Robert Gallegos (i) 62,655 3,000 0 21,475 91,014 District J Raised In-Kind Loan Spent On Hand --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Jim Bigham 45 0 0 51 45 Mike Laster (i) 85,550 1,711 0 14,081 157,061 District K Raised In-Kind Loan Spent On Hand --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Larry Green (i) 110,270 0 0 29,135 137,117

