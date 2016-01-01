Greg's Opinion Greg's big blog of whatnot

The 2015 Money Primary: City of Houston [UPDATED]

UPDATE (Thursday afternoon) - Updates made after the first large batch are italicized below. Carroll Robinson leads the way for updates.

-----------

UPDATE (midnight) - Kudos to the city staff who got the page updated in good time. Updates below are from the reports listed around midnight on the 15th. Obviously, some are still missing.

A note on methodology: I broke out the amounts "raised" into three distinct categories: the relatively true "raised" total from page three of the reports, the in-kind total from page three, and the loans reported on page three. Totals for expenditures and cash on hand are taken from page two of the reports. Most campaigns are likely to publicize their grand total of funds raised. My intent is to highlight the amounts raised in new, hard cash as well as the cash on hand. For now, just the totals - I'll update the missing as I get to them. Commentary and a little bit of research to follow in the days ahead.

-----------

Here's the running total as they come in. As Kuff notes, the city's system isn't prepared for the new format of the report. So if I'm lagging, here's the page where the reports are supposed to be loaded.

The new system is designed to clarify what expenses are really in-kind contributions. For the uninitiated, these kind of items have typically been things like a poll or opposition research package provided by an organization or major donor (which has some value and has varying degrees of actual value). They've also been abused by candidates listing yard signs as a set dollar value in-kind contribution (which is generally bull-honkus). For better or worse, the distinction looks like it is designed to provide some honest-er accounting.

Given the time of year, Cash on Hand is the amount to pay the most attention to. You may or may not be able to puff up numbers elsewhere in the report, but the amount of money you have in the bank to drop on an opponent's head going into the Labor Day campaign launchpad is harder to massage. Although, there's not much accountability for just making up a number there.

Anyway, numbers to come as they're posted or if candidates post some Page 2s online. In that case (like that of Chris Brown's below), the in-kind column is noted with a placeholder (#).

Mayor                     Raised     In-Kind      Loan      Spent     On Hand
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Chris Bell               366,770     14,897          0    204,868     190,034
Stephen Costello       1,476,757     15,475     90,000    496,668   1,314,202
Adrian Garcia          1,441,792     64,982          0    122,699   1,321,625
Ben Hall                 948,630*         #    850,000    136,454     812,175
Bill King                721,250     34,042    500,000    680,685     544,498
Marty McVey               43,927     16,270  1,075,000    129,185   1,071,585
Demetria Smith                NA
Sylvester Turner         747,793     15,298          0    601,853   1,160,813

* - Ben Hall's campaign didn't break out their in-kind expnses on their report.

Controller                Raised     In-Kind      Loan      Spent     On Hand
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jew Don Boney                 NA
Chris Brown              267,750      3,547          0     22,032     222,858
Bill Frazer              128,097      1,009     32,500    120,956      53,973 
Dwight Jefferson           8,653      2,943      1,860      9,255           *
Carroll Robinson          46,170      3,908          0     33,973       5,033     

* - Jefferson's campaign didn't have Page Two details

At Large #1               Raised     In-Kind      Loan      Spent     On Hand
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Trebor Gordon                 NA
Griff Griffin                 NA
Lane Lewis               102,473      2,296        100     19,082      62,839
Tom McCasland            128,241     13,742          0     30,199      98,041
Chris Oliver              27,585     10,000          0      3,913      23,671
Jenifer Pool                  NA


At Large #2               Raised     In-Kind      Loan      Spent     On Hand
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Andrew Burks                  NA
Moe Rivera                   992        130          0        303           ?
David Robinson (i)            NA


At Large #3               Raised     In-Kind      Loan      Spent     On Hand
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Brad Batteau                  NA
Atlas Kerr                    NA
Michael Kubosh (i)        63,205          0          0     23,322      44,745
John C.B. LaRue              650      1,525          0        537         218    
Joseph McElligott             NA
Doug Peterson              4,250        505          0        104       4,120 


At Large #4               Raised     In-Kind      Loan      Spent     On Hand
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Larry Blackmon               NA
Amanda Edwards          157,084       8,874        500     29,300     118,185    
Jonathan Hansen             950         300      6,663      1,613           0
Roy Morales              16,300         500          0        451      16,348
Matt Murphy               3,990           0     10,332     14,195         330
Laurie Robinson          28,623      14,420     12,000     16,736      26,719


At Large #5               Raised     In-Kind      Loan      Spent     On Hand
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jack Christie (i)       124,350           0          0     28,148      100,281
Durrel Douglas               NA
Philippe Nassif              NA
Charles Tahir                 0


District A                Raised     In-Kind      Loan      Spent     On Hand
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Brenda Stardig (i)        85,075          0          0     31,833      113,897


District B                Raised     In-Kind      Loan      Spent     On Hand
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jerry Davis (i)           96,430          0          0     28,687      161,587


District C                Raised     In-Kind      Loan      Spent     On Hand
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Ellen Cohen (i)          131,450          0          0     24,479     167,474
Jason Hochman                  0          0          0          0           0


District D                Raised     In-Kind      Loan      Spent     On Hand
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dwight Boykins (i)        86,050          0          0     34,760      59,481


District E                Raised     In-Kind      Loan      Spent     On Hand
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dave Martin (i)           72,900          0          0     14,045      94,758


District F                Raised     In-Kind      Loan      Spent     On Hand
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Steve Le                      NA
Richard Nguyen (i)        77,095      1,352          0    16,457       73,347


District G                Raised     In-Kind      Loan      Spent     On Hand
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Sandie Mullins Moger      15,920      1,550          0      8,035       8,617
Greg Travis               16,635          0     41,000    29,773       34,395


District H                Raised     In-Kind      Loan      Spent     On Hand
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Roland Chavez             48,669      5,235      5,100     5,573       48,415
Karla Cisneros            30,095      5,272          0    13,956       24,647
Jason Cisneroz            33,000      2,174          0    14,611       18,738
Abel Davila                6,500          0          0     9,046       17,453


District I                Raised     In-Kind      Loan      Spent     On Hand
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Robert Gallegos (i)       62,655      3,000          0     21,475      91,014


District J                Raised     In-Kind      Loan      Spent     On Hand
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jim Bigham                    45          0          0         51          45
Mike Laster (i)           85,550      1,711          0     14,081     157,061


District K                Raised     In-Kind      Loan      Spent     On Hand
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Larry Green (i)          110,270          0          0     29,135     137,117

