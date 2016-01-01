Greg's Opinion Greg's big blog of whatnot

To set the scene, here are two names from the Houston City Council agenda for public speakers to address council on Tuesday afternoon:

Mr. Deepak Upreti – 8500 Nairn Street – 77074 – Water dispute discrepancy

Mr. Kamal Bhambhani - 8500 Nairn Street – 77074 – Water dispute discrepancy

What jumps out from this is the address. 8500 Nairn is the Rockport Apartments here in southwest Houston. It is also one that was particularly hard-hit by the tornadoes and flooding that happened over Labor Day weekend. Here's some background on why this particular apartment complex means anything:

» KTRK: Many Residents Displaced After Tornado Hits SW Houston Apartment Complex

The scene was pretty gruesome. Council Member Mike Laster and his crew worked overtime to help families in the days after 11 of the 22 buildings in this complex were damaged.

Anyhow, it turns out that the owners of the complex chose to address council about what they believe to be a $2,000 overcharge on the water bill for the complex - supposedly related to the impact the damage had on the occupancy rate for the complex. Things did not go well.

