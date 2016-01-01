Greg's Opinion Greg's big blog of whatnot

The Access Channel debate for District J:

The week ahead has three more opportunities to see and hear from District J candidates:

- Tonight 6:30pm: Sharpstown Civic Association Candidate Forum (Bayland Park Community Center)

- Saturday 10am: Sharpstown Democrats (Bayland Park Community Center)

- Tuesday 7pm: Moving Forward Candidate Forum - (Riceville Mt. Olive Baptist Church - 11539 S. Gessner Rd.)

