Greg's Opinion Greg's big blog of whatnot

District J Candidate Conversation (and upcoming events)
The Access Channel debate for District J:
The week ahead has three more opportunities to see and hear from District J candidates:
- Tonight 6:30pm: Sharpstown Civic Association Candidate Forum (Bayland Park Community Center)
- Saturday 10am: Sharpstown Democrats (Bayland Park Community Center)
- Tuesday 7pm: Moving Forward Candidate Forum - (Riceville Mt. Olive Baptist Church - 11539 S. Gessner Rd.)
