Greg's Opinion Greg's big blog of whatnot

So, Saturday came with a phone call that mom wasn't doing so well. That's been a relative term for the past handful of years, as mom has been dealing with Secondary Parkinsonism for the past several years. After a few feeble efforts in years past to make some kind of arrangements to visit on something of a regular basis, I ultimately gave in for the past few years to visiting in December - during the UIL High School football championship games at Cowboy Stadium. The timing also fell close to my parents' anniversary on Christmas Eve ... and obviously Christmas itself. So, for the past few years, I've gotten to spend some lazy days just goofing off around the home and hanging out with Mom & Dad when I wasn't headed to Cowboy Stadium. Occasionally, I'd get to see my beloved grandmother and equally beloved daughter of my Uncle: Brooke.

Over the past years, it was evident that mom was in a gradual state of decline. One year, she was able to ride with Dad to pick me up after the game that Trinity High should have won their fourth championship. The next few years, not so much. And there was no expectation that Dad would be able to leave her side this coming December since he was needed to be on-hand with Mom around the clock. And with each passing year, the time spent around Mom became a little more valued since you could tell she wasn't doing as well as the year before.

Saturday's notice was a bit more urgent and since the next day was her 66th birthday, there wasn't much thought needed as to whether it warranted a trip to visit her. Still, it was hard to say whether there would be a few more hours left for her, a few more days, or a few more years. Stubbornness is a pretty strong quality with Wythes and Mom had outlasted a few pneumonia scares, hospital stays, and other lesser concerns. But her last few days were spent with a great deal of family around her. I could tell that she very much appreciated seeing her great-granddaughter, Haleema, in particular.

I'm grateful for having some small portion of time over the past few years to qualify as a sort of slow-motion good-bye. But the memories that will linger the longest are from many more years ago. As confusing as parents are while we're teenagers, they do manage to get smarter as we get older. There are a lot of people that would need to be Photoshopped into the photo below to make it whole. And that goes well beyond the family Basset Hound, Claude. But it'll suffice as a good-enough distillation of a happier time, though. Nice to know Olan Mills got something right.

Love ya, Mom!

Related Posts: