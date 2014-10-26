Greg's Opinion Greg's big blog of whatnot

A quick update on Harris County numbers. The chart below includes two days of in-person Early Voting and the mail ballots through Yesterday. The first two days of in-person voting amounted to National Republicans #&*@^!$ Vote Day, with the daily scores for each day being around 41% Dem. The Mail Ballot lead is propping the countywide numbers up for now. From 2012, I recall that we only experienced a clear win on Saturday of Early Voting and much of the second week being a draw. Still, I don't think we were climbing out of a 46% hole back then. So this is the time when we see what the floor looks like for Dems in the County. Once we see what Saturday brings, we'll have a decidedly clearer picture.

The chart below also shows how many votes are cast (Mail and EV combined) in each House District. At some point by the second week, I'll work on a better way to show the numbers. For now, "time constraint" is the operative term.

HD Votes DEM Support ========================== County 82,056 45.99% ========================== 126 4,232 27.7% 127 4,890 26.0% 128 3,961 28.9% 129 4,867 32.1% 130 4,573 21.8% 131 2,879 79.6% 132 3,574 32.1% 133 6,314 24.6% 134 5,749 39.6% 135 2,726 34.2% 137 1,454 50.9% 138 3,227 31.8% 139 3,358 74.0% 140 1,450 73.3% 141 2,669 84.1% 142 2,761 80.1% 143 2,076 70.1% 144 2,097 53.7% 145 1,871 58.4% 146 3,875 75.8% 147 3,766 80.3% 148 2,587 60.6% 149 2,700 48.0% 150 4,400 25.1%

