Greg's Opinion Greg's big blog of whatnot

4-wk sprint: The Closing Bell for Early Voting

The scoring for Early Voting, based on Clarity scores, is as follows:

Mail ballots - 49.1% Dem
In-Person Early Voting - 46.2% Dem
Combined 46.7% Dem

And the combined scores by House district ...

 HD      Votes   DEM Support
===========================
County  373,940     46.7%
=========================== 
 126     18,563     31.2% 
 127     24,942     28.3% 
 128     16,926     28.9% 
 129     20,478     32.9% 
 130     24,070     22.6% 
 131     13,812     82.1% 
 132     18,310     35.2% 
 133     25,706     26.4% 
 134     25,963     40.6% 
 135     16,013     36.5% 
 137      6,886     55.2% 
 138     15,358     34.9% 
 139     15,688     75.5% 
 140      5,584     74.8% 
 141     11,342     83.6% 
 142     12,754     76.4% 
 143      8,247     71.5% 
 144      6,286     53.6% 
 145      7,960     61.0% 
 146     16,183     76.2% 
 147     16,608     78.2% 
 148     11,586     58.9% 
 149     13,695     51.5% 
 150     20,980     28.7%

Comparing this to 2012 for the county, here are a variety of metrics I had back then:

v2 ......... 45.45% Dem
Clarity .... 54.16% Dem
DPI-Obama .. 49.98% Dem
DPI-Avg .... 50.34% Dem

As I recall, I think I was placing most of my faith in adjusting the Clarity v2 score up by about 2.5 points. Obama ended up opening with a combined EV and VBM deficit of 48.0%-51.1%. So the baseline Dem estimate ended up fairly close to the money. I still need to crunch data on a DPI estimate for the county. But I don't expect it to be wildly off from Clarity scoring. This time around, I've only had time to do a very simple comparison of the current score to previous elections and I didn't see much reason to add or subtract anything. We'll see from the first numbers on Tuesday night how they stack up, though.

Kuff breaks out the napkin to do some math and suggests that a 54.2% showing on E-Day would be what it would take to win. No quarrels with the math. But I'm not overly optimistic about the probability. In part, that's because I think there's too much behavior shifting to get more Dems into the Mail Ballot column.

The fact that more of our base voters are available for E-day than there are for Republicans is a key counterpoint to that skepticism and that's why I take a pass on making any grand prediction on whether we win on E-Day or outperform the opening numbers. Obviously, I'd love to see us beating the opening spread by 7 points, as was the case in 2010. But I'm not overnighting a check to Vegas on that one. Short of an across-the-board win, a few key wins by some folks with a D next to their name would be a significant positive. And if the end result is nothing more than a better showing than 2006 or 2010, we'll be spending several months afterward spinning the results.

