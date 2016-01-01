Greg's Opinion Greg's big blog of whatnot

The scoring for Early Voting, based on Clarity scores, is as follows:

Mail ballots - 49.1% Dem

In-Person Early Voting - 46.2% Dem

Combined 46.7% Dem

And the combined scores by House district ...

HD Votes DEM Support =========================== County 373,940 46.7% =========================== 126 18,563 31.2% 127 24,942 28.3% 128 16,926 28.9% 129 20,478 32.9% 130 24,070 22.6% 131 13,812 82.1% 132 18,310 35.2% 133 25,706 26.4% 134 25,963 40.6% 135 16,013 36.5% 137 6,886 55.2% 138 15,358 34.9% 139 15,688 75.5% 140 5,584 74.8% 141 11,342 83.6% 142 12,754 76.4% 143 8,247 71.5% 144 6,286 53.6% 145 7,960 61.0% 146 16,183 76.2% 147 16,608 78.2% 148 11,586 58.9% 149 13,695 51.5% 150 20,980 28.7%

Comparing this to 2012 for the county, here are a variety of metrics I had back then:

v2 ......... 45.45% Dem

Clarity .... 54.16% Dem

DPI-Obama .. 49.98% Dem

DPI-Avg .... 50.34% Dem

As I recall, I think I was placing most of my faith in adjusting the Clarity v2 score up by about 2.5 points. Obama ended up opening with a combined EV and VBM deficit of 48.0%-51.1%. So the baseline Dem estimate ended up fairly close to the money. I still need to crunch data on a DPI estimate for the county. But I don't expect it to be wildly off from Clarity scoring. This time around, I've only had time to do a very simple comparison of the current score to previous elections and I didn't see much reason to add or subtract anything. We'll see from the first numbers on Tuesday night how they stack up, though.

Kuff breaks out the napkin to do some math and suggests that a 54.2% showing on E-Day would be what it would take to win. No quarrels with the math. But I'm not overly optimistic about the probability. In part, that's because I think there's too much behavior shifting to get more Dems into the Mail Ballot column.

The fact that more of our base voters are available for E-day than there are for Republicans is a key counterpoint to that skepticism and that's why I take a pass on making any grand prediction on whether we win on E-Day or outperform the opening numbers. Obviously, I'd love to see us beating the opening spread by 7 points, as was the case in 2010. But I'm not overnighting a check to Vegas on that one. Short of an across-the-board win, a few key wins by some folks with a D next to their name would be a significant positive. And if the end result is nothing more than a better showing than 2006 or 2010, we'll be spending several months afterward spinning the results.

