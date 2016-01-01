Greg's Opinion Greg's big blog of whatnot

Upon running a quick comparison using another method for seeing how the county is doing, I'm getting 46.98% for the county. This method assumes that Obama's 2012 percentage holds the same per precinct and plugs in the new precinct turnout for EV and VBM. Another way to think about it is that the county running, basically, at "Obama, minus one." This, of course, starts from the notion that Obama clocked in at 48% when the EV and VBM totals showed up back in November 2012. Compared to the Clarity method, that presents a fairly tight range of performance. We'll see what we see when the real numbers start rolling in. But I don't see much reason to expect anything wildly off from a 46-47% opening score for Dems.

