Belatedly, it's worth noting that I'm back in Austin for the legislative session. Theoretically, that would mean a slowdown in blogging. But given the pace over the past several months, who knows.

For the sake of making myself feel better, the work product over this span of time seems to be about 568 pages of notes from legislative and budget board hearings between the end of the last legislature and the beginning of this one. I'm sure it'll eventually be some fascinating reading for an archaeologist many years from now.

To make matters even more fascinating, the reading list has turned to matters more along the lines of a thrilling class on Public Administration. I've caved into the textbook pricing scheme and picked up some long-lost reading that includes some updates since my time in college. The Washington Monthly obliges with more recent spins on the subject. As fascinating as I find the subject matter, it's not exactly the most "blog-friendly" material.

With that, I expect a bit of a slowdown, but also some time to refocus on what it is that I'd like to spend more time blogging about (or updating the Almanac with). Until then, I'll be sure to update sparingly between now and the end of the legislative session.

