Greg's Opinion Greg's big blog of whatnot

Following up from the initial retirement/"moving on" list ...

Sen. Kevin Eltife - makes it official that he's leaving. Expect to see half of East Texas run for the seat.

Rep. Bryan Hughes & Rep. David Simpson - will be among the list of candidates seeking to replace Eltife. Outgoing SBOE member Thomas Ratliff's name is still a "maybe."

Among the replacements ...

Dr. Tom Oliverson has announced his plans to replace Rep. Allen Fletcher. The fake quote that accompanies his press release reads as follows:

“I am running for State Representative to fight for our conservative values. As a small business owner, I understand first hand that small businesses are the engines that drive our economy. I will fight to promote free markets and end burdensome regulations that cripple our businesses and hurt the Texas economy. I will unapologetically defend the life of the unborn, fight for lower property taxes, protect our border, be an advocate for education reform, and defend our 2nd Amendment rights.”

I'm real interested to learn about those burdensome regulations that cripple Texas businesses. Sounds like the past 20+ years of single-party Republican rule have been a bit of a failure according to their own standards.

Previously mentioned, but Kevin Roberts of the Lanier Law Firm will be seeking Patricia Harless' HD126. The Lanier connection could make him an interesting member to watch, if he succeeds.

Former Longview mayor Jay Dean will reportedly seek Simpson's seat. At first glance, he seems to be an improvement over most in the Lege. But in fairness to our friends in East Texas, HD1's Gary VanDeaver election in 2014 was a good head start on improving the other caucus.

