Greg's Opinion Greg's big blog of whatnot

With a little review from some fellow election counting friends, here is a look at turnout through the first week of Early Voting (in-person and mail ballots). Worth noting that this is just for Harris County precincts. So there's ample votes uncounted in District K as a result.

The "13-compare" column is the difference in share of the vote from 2015 compared to 2013. The purpose is to show where 2015 turnout is doing better or worse than it was two years ago.

2015 | 2013 ----------------------------------------------|--------------------------------- Dist RV TO TO% Share 13-compare| RV TO TO% Share ----------------------------------------------|--------------------------------- A 75,080 4,586 6.1% 7.9% 0.2% | 70,734 13,560 19.2% 7.8% B 96,557 5,876 6.1% 10.2% 2.3% | 95,663 13,780 14.4% 7.9% C 133,318 8,226 6.2% 14.2% -4.4% | 128,427 32,489 25.3% 18.6% D 113,446 6,492 5.7% 11.2% 0.0% | 110,678 19,681 17.8% 11.3% E 110,475 8,243 7.5% 14.3% 3.6% | 105,417 18,712 17.8% 10.7% F 70,047 2,830 4.0% 4.9% 0.4% | 67,105 7,794 11.6% 4.5% G 117,415 8,877 7.6% 15.4% -0.3% | 115,926 27,348 23.6% 15.7% H 73,921 3,298 4.5% 5.7% -0.2% | 71,973 10,271 14.3% 5.9% I 65,335 2,688 4.1% 4.7% -0.8% | 62,833 9,553 15.2% 5.5% J 47,124 1,942 4.1% 3.4% 0.0% | 45,697 5,947 13.0% 3.4% K 80,621 4,704 5.8% 8.1% -0.7% | 78,927 15,485 19.6% 8.9% ----------------------------------------------|--------------------------------- COH 983,339 57,762 5.9% | 953,380 174,620 18.3%

I'm still dabbling with defining neighborhoods for this election. But a quick comparison of turnout can bee seen here:

Kingwood: 11.8% turnout

Westside: 9.0%

Clear Lake: 8.0%

Montrose: 7.7%

Meyerland: 6.5%

Sharpstown: 6.5%

East End: 4.2%

Lindale: 5.9%

Southside AfrAm: 5.9%

Northside AfrAm precincts are tricky since a lot of them are outside of the city. So I'll spend some time refining the neighborhood definitions tonight and come back with turnout comparisons later. For context, it's also worth looking at previous year elections. Kingwood will probably always outperform Montrose, for instance. But how the disparity of this election looks against, say, 2013 is more important.

