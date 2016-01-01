Greg's Opinion Greg's big blog of whatnot

Truth be told, I hate being called "a numbers guy." Stuff like this probably won't help that. What you have below are some selected neighborhoods, with precincts indicated in case anyone wants to proof my work. The column headers are as follows:

15EVTO% - turnout for Early Voting through Wednesday

13EVTO% - turnout for Early Vote for the entire 2013 election

13TO% - total turnout - including Election Day - for the 2013 election

This gives you a bit of context for how much growth (or not) there is in particular neighborhoods. Below that listing is an effort to normalize these numbers and show an index comparing 2013 Early Vote totals to the 2015 Early Vote total to date. Any number over 1 means they've surpassed their 2013 Early Votes, for instance. Obviously, you see a pretty good showing in Anglo GOP areas. It may remain to be seen whether one area is shifting their vote more toward Early Voting, but I'm a skeptic of that. We'll see soon enough what it all means, but enjoy the fancy numbers so far. I'll update once all Early Voters are reported.

Correction: Thought I was looking at through-Wednesday totals earlier. I wasn't. Numbers below are updated to reflect actual through-Wed totals.

======================================================== Neighborhood 15EVTO% 13EVTO% 13TO% (Precincts) ======================================================== African-American Neighborhoods -------------------------------------------------------- Southside AfrAm 9.7% 9.3% 18.9% (31,140,180,219,863) Northwest AfrAm 12.4% 9.6% 18.1% (109,157,365,576) Fifth Ward 8.9% 7.4% 16.2% (138,144,186,406) Hiram Clarke 10.2% 9.0% 17.8% (216,286,292,318,542) Hispanic/Latino Neighborhoods -------------------------------------------------------- Lindale 8.7% 7.2% 16.4% (46,78,196,207,637,846) East End 6.2% 6.3% 15.2% (11,64,69,72,218,530) Anglo GOP Neighborhoods -------------------------------------------------------- Kingwood 18.7% 11.8% 22.5% (469,563,590,612,760) Clear Lake 12.3% 11.6% 24.3% (473,728,732,744,745) West 14.3% 11.8% 27.1% (130,356,437,438,492,499) Anglo Dem/Swing Neighborhoods -------------------------------------------------------- Sharpstown 9.9% 9.3% 19.9% (256,296,297,311,426) Meyerland 10.6% 12.5% 34.6% (14,146,176,281,293,403) Heights - C 9.0% 8.8% 25.3% (53,57,58,501) Montrose 12.3% 11.5% 27.6% (34,37,39,60)

Indexed Early Voting Results

African-American Neighborhoods ----------------------------- Southside AfrAm 1.042 Northwest AfrAm 1.294 Fifth Ward 1.193 Hiram Clarke 1.139 Hispanic/Latino Neighborhoods ----------------------------- Lindale 1.214 East End 0.991 Anglo GOP Neighborhoods ----------------------------- Kingwood 1.582 Clear Lake 1.060 West 1.217 Anglo Dem/Swing Neighborhoods ----------------------------- Sharpstown 1.067 Meyerland 0.851 Heights - C 1.023 Montrose 1.070

