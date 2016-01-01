Greg's Opinion Greg's big blog of whatnot

An update from the first week totals, broken out by Council District. And again, it's worth noting that this looks at EV turnout through Wednesday, versus total turnout for all of 2013. If I were really on the ball, I'd break out 2013 by EV and Total turnout and use that nifty index to see how this year's EV looks against 2013's EV. No dice, though. You get what you pay for here. 😉

It's worth emphasizing that District C's lag may have something to do with the fact that Meyerland overperformed to a sickening degree back in 2013. I think some lag is inevitable from a 34.6% turnout level in a city election. I'll make some attempt to find time to look at prior election returns to get another view on all of this.

2015 | 2013 ----------------------------------------------|-------------------------------------- Dist RV TO TO% Share 13-compare| RV TO TO% Share ----------------------------------------------|-------------------------------------- A 75,080 6,959 9.3% 7.7% -0.1% | 70,734 13,560 19.2% 7.8% B 96,557 9,168 9.5% 10.2% 2.3% | 95,663 13,780 14.4% 7.9% C 133,318 12,938 9.7% 14.3% -4.3% | 128,427 32,489 25.3% 18.6% D 113,446 10,257 9.0% 11.4% 0.1% | 110,678 19,681 17.8% 11.3% E 110,475 12,746 11.5% 14.1% 3.4% | 105,417 18,712 17.8% 10.7% F 70,047 4,495 6.4% 5.0% 0.5% | 67,105 7,794 11.6% 4.5% G 117,415 13,930 11.9% 15.4% -0.2% | 115,926 27,348 23.6% 15.7% H 73,921 4,985 6.7% 5.5% -0.4% | 71,973 10,271 14.3% 5.9% I 65,335 4,138 6.3% 4.6% -0.9% | 62,833 9,553 15.2% 5.5% J 47,124 3,057 6.5% 3.4% 0.0% | 45,697 5,947 13.0% 3.4% K 80,621 7,552 9.4% 8.4% -0.5% | 78,927 15,485 19.6% 8.9% ----------------------------------------------|-------------------------------------- COH 983,339 90,225 9.2% | 953,380 174,620 18.3%

