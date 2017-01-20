Greg's Opinion Greg's big blog of whatnot

There are two different ways to interpret my 2017 project: that it's a way more complicated New Years Resolution, or that it is essentially a shame-based mechanism to treat time management as a New Years Resolution. I choose the second because I would have wanted to do most of the activities anyway - it's just a matter of making time for them.

The reality is that much of my previous personal time management mechanisms went out the window around the time I brought a basset hound home. Amazing how time spent practicing guitar gets traded out for picking up dog poop, but it does. This really began with my own paranoia about house-training a breed of dog considered by some to be "untrainable." In practice, this meant taking my dearest Elsie out for a walk about every 2 hours - or whenever she made any noise, fuss, or motion to indicate that a walk was needed. Helluva grind to be on for her first year. We're now down to a far more manageable routine and Elsie is perfectly house trained. Now I'm just long overdue to find more time for leisurely reading, playing with musical toys, and other stimulating activities.

All that said, January did not see a transformation in how I juggle all of that.

I'm woefully behind on every single thing attempted during the month. But there are still some small signs of progress. The Handwritten Bible project is gaining some structure to help me pick up the pace. Reading through my Kindle backlog is sputtering. But I can't blame that on lack of interest in the first book. There's still a lot to deal with in order to force me to open the book rather than my Madden Mobile game or start something up on Netflix.

As for the scheduled "New/Old" projects at the core of the project:

1. Learning to play piano/keyboards is still in its infancy, but I did manage to record some basic tracks to kick-start the home studio back to life. I've also plunked down some dough to bring in a professional to help with the recording process. Piano lessons are still going to take some effort. I've been a bit lackadaisical in finding a teacher and I need to try that once more for the next month. The self-teaching component is still a function of teaching myself new muscle memory and this could be going better also. Needless to say, there was never any hope of becoming proficient with my new keyboards in one calendar month. So the project rolls on.

2. Re-reading a handful of Public Administration chapters to recharge a few brain cells with a subject that I love ... has been an abysmal failure. I'm pushing that back to March in terms of a deadline. Reading is one thing and I've only made time for a whopping two chapters so far. But I'm also hoping for some more modest study time to put together some notes and maybe ultimately post something from that effort in order to organize a few thoughts.

So here's where I'm scheduling everything as of right now:

A few projects get turned into 2-month projects - especially due to the fact that they might involve reading a few different books. The 2nd half option for a MOOC class is yet to be determined, but I really like the idea of going through two of those for "new stuff." The Great Courses option isn't wildly different from going through a MOOC, but the topic may or may not change by the time I get to it. My goal there is to pick something a bit more uncharacteristic than I might choose to learn about elsewhere. And I'm horrible with drawing, so that topic really jumps out at me.

On to February!

